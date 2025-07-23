Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annie Dryden, from Middlesbrough, was discovered near High Farm in Little Eastby on April 27, 2024.

She had been reported missing almost four months earlier on January 5.

Miss Dryden was born in Middlesbrough and lived at Linden Grove, the inquest was told.

The hearing, which took place at Northallerton Coroners Court on Wednesday (Jul 23), heard the 21-year-old had a history of mental health struggles dating back to childhood and had been under the care of child and adolescent mental health services.

When reading out her history the senior coroner, Jonathan Leach, said Miss Dryden had previously overdosed on heroin in June 2023 and was admitted to a psychiatric hospital in December of that year following a suicide attempt.

She was last seen by a mental health professional on January 4 and had not returned to university after her hospitalisation.

A number of statements were read out by the coroner during the hearing, from people including a family liaison officer and Miss Dryden’s mother.

The family liaison officer reported the 21-year-old’s behaviour in the weeks before her death had been erratic and impulsive, and that she had been struggling to make decisions.

Her mother, Mary, described her daughter as someone who loved the outdoors and camping.

She said Miss Dryden had a large group of friends and had settled well at university in London, where she enjoyed meeting new people.

The coroner said Miss Dryden had been found in an “extremely remote” location and there was no evidence of third-party involvement or suspicious circumstances.

A statement from PC Lisa Jones, the officer in the case, confirmed the discovery had been made by a member of the public who had been out walking.

She said Miss Dryden had sent a message to someone in America which referenced suicide, but there were no clear signs to confirm this had been her intent.

Miss Dryden was pronounced dead at the scene where her body was found, by paramedics at 3.30pm on April 27.

Senior coroner Jonathan Leach ruled her death was drug-related.

A post-mortem report found the cause of death was multi-drug toxicity, with toxicologist Dr Brown confirming fatally high levels of morphine in her system.

Other substances detected were within therapeutic ranges, and alcohol was also found at a level above the legal drink-driving limit.

Mr Leach said there was insufficient evidence to conclude suicide, as he could not be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Miss Dryden intended to take her own life.

He said: “Very often when people take illicit drugs, they don’t know the strength of what they’re taking.

“I’m not satisfied that she intended to take her own life.”

He formally recorded the conclusion of drug-related death.