Lance Corporal Bernard Mongan, 33, was discovered by military police on January 23, 2020.

He had last been seen around December 27, 2019 and his body had laid undiscovered for about three weeks.

The father-of-three had a history of depression and had previously attempted suicide, the inquest at Northallerton Coroners Court was told as it continued on Wednesday (Jun 11).

Dr Edward Scott, a civilian GP at Catterick Garrison Medical Centre, told the inquest he had seen L/Cpl Mongan on three occasions between October and November 2019.

Lance Corporal Bernard Mongan, 33, whose body was discovered on January 23 2020 in the bedroom of his baracks at Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire. | Family handout/PA Wire

At the first consultation on October 16, the Lance Corporal - who was known to his friends and family as Bernie - said he had drunk a litre of bourbon two days earlier and was experiencing low mood and fleeting suicidal thoughts.

Dr Scott said: “He said he’d been accused of lying and arguing with his boss.

“He advised me that he was feeling stressed, low in mood, with thoughts about suicide, which he described as on a fleeting basis.”

He also discussed issues causing him stress, including a difficult relationship with his ex-wife, infrequent contact with his three children, a traumatic house fire in 2015, and an unresolved assault incident at a nightclub which remained under police investigation.

He said he felt manipulated by his superiors and was being overworked, describing his working environment as hostile and stressful.

Dr Scott carried out a standardised alcohol screening and the score put L/Cpl Mongan at an “increased risk”.

L/Cpl Mongan was prescribed promethazine, a sedating antihistamine to aid sleep, and advised on mindfulness techniques.

Dr Scott also issued a 14-day light duties chit to restrict him from weapon handling and scheduled a follow-up appointment.

Catterick Garrison

At his second consultation on October 23, L/Cpl Mongan reported that his sleep had improved slightly with medication.

He denied active suicidal thoughts but said he "did not want to be here."

Dr Scott described this as a “non-specific comment” rather than direct evidence of intent.

L/Cpl Mongan remained well-presented, and Dr Scott initiated a formal referral to the Department of Community Mental Health (DCMH), describing him as a moderate suicide risk.

A month later, on November 12, the Lance Corporal told Dr Scott he had seen DCMH and was feeling some improvement.

He again denied suicidal thoughts and was described as being in better spirits, with another short course of promethazine prescribed.

A provisional follow-up was arranged but not attended.

Records showed L/Cpl Mongan had seen military medics at least five times in the final months of 2019.

On October 8 he told a colleague he was feeling targeted and bullied at work, didn’t want his children to see him like that and admitted to thinking about harming himself.

A note from October 15 described a call from a Sergeant Major, who reported L/Cpl Mongan had been drinking, failed to attend work and seemed "very, very agitated."

Medical centre records confirmed L/Cpl Mongan was still attending routine appointments in late November, but no further medication was prescribed.

The inquest - which is due to conclude on June 20 - continues.