A University of York student who was described as “our sunshine” by his devastated family died from drowning after he entered the River Ouse, an inquest opening heard.

On March 5, Evan d’Andilly died after he entered the water from the Ouse bridge shortly after 3am.

The 19-year-old, who was just days away from his 20th birthday on March 9, was from Scunthorpe and a student at the University of York studying business management when he died.

His family said his death was their “worst nightmare”.

They said Evan “lit up a room” with his “gentle soul” and in a statement thanked his friends and the public for their kindness and support in the wake of the tragedy.

The statement in full, released via North Yorkshire Police, said: "Evan was, and always will be, our sunshine, our boy.

"He was bright, funny, loving, kind, generous, laid back and had a smile that lit up a room. His soul was gentle. There are no words to express our sadness.

Evan d’Andilly | NYP

"We would like to thank everyone who has sent words of kindness and support and everyone who tried to help Evan.

"This is every parent’s, every family’s, worst nightmare. We hope that his friends are getting all the support they need."

On Thursday (Apr 3), an inquest was opened into the death of the teenager at Northallerton Coroners Court.

Police divers recovered his body from the river at 11.45am, it was heard.

Dr Gill Kane, assistant coroner for York and North Yorkshire, said a statement provided by police said Mr d’Andilly entered the river from the “Ouse bridge in York”.

Dr Kane said Mr d’Andilly was last seen on March 5 when he entered the River Ouse, from the Ouse bridge in York.

Continuing the inquest, Dr Kane added: “His body was recovered later that day at Queen's Staith, in York. The provisional cause of death is drowning.”

A full inquest into the death of Mr d’Andilly will be concluded at a later date.