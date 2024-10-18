Jay Cartmell: Boy, eight, killed in farm shooting was on rabbit hunting expedition near Yorkshire, inquest hears

By Darren Shield
Published 18th Oct 2024, 10:31 BST
An eight-year-old boy died from a suspected shotgun injury sustained while on a rabbit shooting expedition, a coroner has said.

Jay Cartmell was shot in the head on September 28 in Warcop, near Appleby in Cumbria.

An inquest into his death was formally opened at Cockermouth Coroners' Court on Thursday, but adjourned pending criminal inquiries.

Assistant coroner Dr Nicholas Shaw said police were investigating the death as a possible case of gross negligence manslaughter.

Jay Cartmell died after he was shot in the head and face on a farm near Yorkshire.

A decision will be taken on whether a full inquest will be needed once police inquiries conclude, the hearing was told.

Jay played for Whitehaven Miners Social Football Club and followed in his father's footsteps by taking up speedway at Workington Comets.

Last weekend, junior and senior footballers across Cumbria paid tribute to Jay by holding a minute's applause before matches.

In a tribute, heartbroken parents Leigha and James described him as "loving, kind and full of mischief".

Teams gather around memorial for Jay Cartmell

They said in a statement issued after his death: "Jay loved being outdoors, the muddier he could get the better and was starting to follow in the footsteps of his dad with his obsession for Speedway at Workington, where he first attended aged one.

"He always went to the Pit to fist bump his heroes, local racers Harry and Sam McGurk.

"Jay was a talented rider himself and was showing real promise for the sport. He loved school and had a talent for maths.

"Jay was extremely loved, not only by us but by all who met him.

"He had fantastic friends and always had a smile on his face. We will miss him every day, but his love surrounds us and his memory will never fade."

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and held on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. He was later bailed.

