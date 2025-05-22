Leah Bedford: Inquest due to be held in late 2025 after death of 16-year-old in River Ouse
Leah Bedford, from York, was reported missing on 20 September 2023 and found dead eight days later, on 28 September.
Her death prompted significant public concern and scrutiny, particularly regarding her interactions with mental health and social care services in the months leading up to her disappearance.
At a hearing on Thursday (May 22), Senior Coroner Jonathan Heath convened a pre-inquest review at Northallerton Coroner’s Court to assess the progress of evidence gathering and determine the scope of the final hearing.
Leah’s father, Stuart Bedford, and other family members were present in court, alongside representatives from Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, City of York Council, and North Yorkshire Police.
Mr Heath confirmed that existing evidence includes post-mortem and toxicology reports, as well as documents from mental health professionals and police.
However, further material has been requested before a full hearing can be scheduled.
The inquest is expected to examine the period from April 2023, when Leah first came into contact with professionals, through to her disappearance and subsequent death in September.
The coroner acknowledged the family’s request to avoid scheduling the inquest during the anniversary of her death.
A final date for the inquest has not yet been set but is likely to be in late September or October 2025, subject to all required statements being submitted.