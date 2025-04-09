Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisha Ruth Blackhurst - whose family said she left a “trail of love and unforgettable memories” - died on November 5, 2024, in the car park of Rydale House, in York, where she lived.

The inquest heard Lisha had a history of depression, anxiety, insomnia and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had struggled with her mental health for many years, the inquest held in Northallerton Coroners Court on Tuesday April 8, was told.

Assistant coroner Jonathan Leach concluded Lisha had taken her own life.

Lisha had been prescribed medication for her mental health - including diazepam and mirtazapine - and had been in contact with the York Community Mental Health Team on multiple occasions.

She was last seen by hospital staff just two days before her death after she attended York Hospital with physical symptoms and requesting support for her mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, she left before a mental health referral could be made.

Rydale House, York | Google

A family statement read during the hearing described Lisha, who was born in Bickerstaffe, Lancashire, as a woman of deep creativity, love and passion.

“Her life was lived with passion and heart, woven together with threads of family, friendship and individuality,” the family said in a written statement, read by the coroner.

“She had a flair for the dramatic and a gift for making ordinary moments extraordinary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard a statement from a witness, Mrs Bickner, who was visiting York with her husband and daughter and had parked at Rydale House shortly before Lisha fell.

Her statement, read by the coroner, said: “I heard a female voice say, ‘Excuse me, can you move your car?’ I saw a woman on the fifth floor.

“I thought she was washing windows.”

Mrs Bickner said she tried to speak with Lisha, offering to have a coffee and talk with her.

“She said she wanted to jump. She was saying things like she took medication or that she was on medication”, she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Bickner’s daughter contacted the police, who arrived shortly after.

PC Ord, who attended the incident at Rydale House, provided a statement to the coroner that was read out in the hearing.

The officer said he saw Lisha clinging to the glass balcony with one hand as her feet dangled in the air.

“I called out to her to hold on,” he said. “It had dawned on me that she would have great difficulty pulling herself back up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite efforts by both officers and members of the public to help, Lisha fell from the balcony and died at the scene.

A post-mortem found the cause of death to be traumatic head injury.

Toxicology tests showed only therapeutic levels of prescription medication and a small amount of alcohol likely produced after death.

Detective Sergeant Hannah Sills told the inquest, via a prepared statement, there was no evidence of third-party involvement.

“The apartment was clean and tidy,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were no signs of disturbance. There is nothing to suggest that anyone else was involved in Lisha’s death.”

In concluding the inquest, the coroner said: “Efforts were clearly made by both the police and by Mrs Bickner to persuade Lisha not to jump from the balcony.

“However, those efforts were unsuccessful.”

He added he was satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that Lisha intended to end her life.

Her family said her legacy would live on: “She lived with a passion that few could match, embracing every moment and leaving a trail of love and unforgettable memories.”