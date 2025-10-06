Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malik Bunton, 21, was a cyberspace specialist who joined the RAF in 2021 and was found dead on July 17, 2023.

An inquest into his death was opened by Coroner Catherine Cundy on Monday, September 29, at Northallerton Coroners Court and concluded on Friday, October 3.

The inquest heard Malik had achieved his ambition to join the RAF and was posted to the base in 2022 following completion of his Phase 2 training.

He was described by those who knew him as “happy-go-lucky,” well-regarded and eager to progress in his career.

The court heard how in March 2023, Malik entered the River Ouse after a night out in York.

Malik Bunton | Submitted

He was located by police and taken to hospital, where he told a doctor he had felt suicidal but regretted his actions.

The inquest heard Malik declined an in-person crisis team assessment, opting for a telephone contact instead, which he did not later make.

In July 2023, concerns about Malik’s welfare were raised again after friends noticed injuries to his arms.

On July 11, he met a welfare officer and a doctor who recorded that he was experiencing moderate depression and anxiety but no active suicidal plan.

The inquest then heard, on July 17, 2023, Malik was found dead at RAF Leeming

Ms Cundy stated that she was “unable to determine on the balance of probabilities whether the river incident was or was not discussed at the consultation”.

She then said she had to consider whether knowing about it would have altered the doctor’s plan.

Ms Cundy said she found that it “would not necessarily have altered the management and safety plan set on July 11”.

The coroner ruled that Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights was not engaged, finding no arguable breach of the RAF’s operational or systems duties, and concluded that any shortcomings identified “did not more than minimally contribute” to Malik’s death.

Malik’s family, their legal representative and Ministry of Defence representatives were present in court as oral evidence and written statements were heard during the course of the inquest.

Ms Cundy concluded that Malik’s cause of death was suicide and his death was confirmed on July 17, 2023, at RAF Leeming.

The coroner offered her “very sincere condolences” to his family, friends and colleagues.

Ms Cundy also said she will issue a single Prevention of Future Deaths report raising three concerns.

The concerns she raised included the lack of sufficient inquiry by the chain of command into the river incident, the adequacy of the clinical care review process and delays and obstructions in gathering key evidence after Malik’s death.