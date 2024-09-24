Michael Baxby: Inquest into death of "genius" engineer who parents say was failed by NHS

The bereaved parents of an engineer who died after being sent home from A&E during a mental health crisis have demanded answers from his inquest this week.

Ramy Michael Baxby, known by his middle name, was found dead at his flat in Oughtibridge, near Sheffield last November.

Mr Baxby was 38. He had autism and had lived for several years with severe mental health problems.

According to Howells Solicitors, which is representing the family at the inquest into Mr Baxby’s death this week, he had made an intent to take his own life clear to a number of mental health professionals over several months before his death.

But according to his family, Mr Baxby was refused admittance to hospital despite presenting at A&E at Northern General Hospital in Sheffield in the days before his death expressing plans to take his own life.

Tanya and Carl Baxby, Mr Baxby’s parents, said: “Our only child’s tragic death was entirely avoidable had he received the care and support he so desperately sought.

“Michael’s death is not only a devastating loss for his family and friends, but we firmly believe our son was a genius.

“He had enormous potential, which if realised, could have made the world a better place.

“The medical professionals denied Michael treatment and he was even turned away from A&E.

“It is our hope that the coroner’s inquest will hold those accountable for their failures; that serious lessons are learned from Michael’s story and that no other family has to endure the torture we are going through.

“The people who have failed Michael will be able to go home each night and embracetheir loved ones. We cannot do this.

“Until you lose a child, you cannot even comprehend our pain.”

Mr Baxby was a former student at the University of Cambridge and had aspirations of being an aeronautical engineer. He was also a keen rower and member of Sheffield City Rowing Club, who said he was “never happier” than when participating in the sport.

Tanya Baxby said of her son: “He was amazing company, with incredible general knowledge, funny, witty, sharp as a razor, kind and caring. He loved sport, music, cinema, cooking, animals, and we could talk into sometimes ungodly hours about anything and everything.”

The inquest will be held at Sheffield’s Medico-Legal Centre and has been denoted as an Article 2 inquest - meaning the coroner will investigate whether the state failed to take preventative action to save Mr Baxby’s life.

His family said they had tried to find mental health support for Mr Baxby over a period of 20 years.

Amy Fiddler, Howells Solicitors said: “Every family deserves the right to be heard and I hope Michael’s inquest will provide his family with the answers they have been seeking about the nature of the care and support he received in the months prior to his death.