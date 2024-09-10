Mother of Yorkshire baby with ‘preventable’ brain injury who died will “continue to fight in his memory”

Joshua, a twin born in January 2023, faced significant medical challenges from birth, including chronic lung disease, requiring extensive intervention.

The devastated mother of a baby who suffered a preventable brain injury before his death said losing him had “left a void” in their lives “that can never be filled”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Hughes, an eight-month old baby from Barnsley who was born at just 25 weeks, died four months after suffering a cardiac arrest.

An inquest held at Sheffield Medico-Legal centre which concluded on Monday (Sept 9) heard a brain injury he suffered from prolonged low blood pressure could have been prevented - with poor communication between medical teams blamed as a key factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua faced significant medical challenges from birth including chronic lung disease, requiring extensive intervention.

During a procedure to insert a new feeding line in June 2023, he suffered a short cardiac arrest at Sheffield Children’s Hospital and was resuscitated.

His condition then deteriorated quickly and he suffered a brain injury, the inquest heard.

Joshua died in October 2023.

Assistant coroner Hannah Berry emphasised this injury was preventable, citing poor communication between medical teams as a key factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua’s brain injury would not have occurred if he had “been treated in a timely manner”, Ms Berry told the inquest.

Ms Berry gave a narrative conclusion on September 9, which she said was more appropriate to “reflect Joshua's complex circumstances.”

His death was attributed to natural causes.

Ms Berry concluded that “on the balance of probabilities”, Joshua's brain injury “did not impact on his subsequent treatment or his ability to respond to that treatment”.

“It did not impact on his respiratory function that ultimately caused his death and as a result did not cause or contribute to his death”, Ms Berry said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have not considered incorporating neglect into my conclusion in light of my finding that the brain injury did not cause or contribute to Joshua's death.”

In a statement released to the Yorkshire Post after the conclusion of the inquest, Joshua’s mother Kimberley Bradder said reliving his death through the inquest process was “extremely difficult”.

“It was devastating to hear that his brain injury could have been prevented if he had received the appropriate medical care and treatment everyone deserves”, she said.

Ms Bradder said she felt Joshua’s treatment was “often rushed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had to fight for my son, speak up and suggest a different approach for his oxygen needs, and it was only after I raised my concerns that I was finally listened to and medics tried something new”, she added.

“Prior to Joshua’s brain injury, we had been led to believe by his treating clinicians that, while he had respiratory problems, his prognosis was good. We were never under the impression that Joshua’s lung problems were likely to cause his death.”

Prior to his feeding line surgery, Ms Bradder said Joshua was “very alert”.

However, she said he was “really sleepy” following the procedure and “was like a completely different baby”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It breaks my heart to think that if more care and attention had been taken, Joshua would not have had to endure so much needless pain and suffering as a result of the brain injury”, Ms Bradder said.

“This not only caused him harm, but also dramatically impacted his ability to interact with us.

“Joshua didn’t have the best start to life but despite everything thrown his way, he fought to stay with us and he loved having cuddles with all the family.

“Losing him has left a void in our lives that can never be filled, and I will forever mourn the moments we should have had together as a family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will continue to fight in his memory, so no other family has to experience the pain we have endured.

“The inquest has shed light on the serious failings in Joshua’s care, and what could have been done to prevent his brain injury.