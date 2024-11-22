Savannah Bentham: Inquest heard 10-year-old girl who was attacked by an XL Bully died from neck injuries

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 11:10 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 11:55 GMT
A girl who was attacked by an XL Bully at her home in Yorkshire died from neck injuries sustained in the incident, an inquest opening has heard.

10-year-old Savannah Bentham suffered serious injuries after being bitten by the dog - which had been with the family for four years - in what police described as an ‘out of character’ attack.

Police were called to the girl’s home in Malton on Friday, November 1, following the attack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Friday (Nov 22), an inquest was opened into the death of the young girl at Northallerton Coroners Court.

Assistant Coroner Alison Norton told the inquest that Savannah, who was a pupil at West Heslerton Primary School, died due to “neck injuries”.

10-year-old Savannah Bentham suffered serious injuries after being bitten by the dog.10-year-old Savannah Bentham suffered serious injuries after being bitten by the dog.
10-year-old Savannah Bentham suffered serious injuries after being bitten by the dog. | North Yorkshire Police

The inquest was adjourned until a later date.

On Tuesday, November 5, the dog was identified as an XL bully and was euthanised by a vet, North Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

Police said the dog had a Certificate of Exemption under the new legislation.

It had also been neutered.

Related topics:InquestXL Bully PoliceMaltonNorth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice