A girl who was attacked by an XL Bully at her home in Yorkshire died from neck injuries sustained in the incident, an inquest opening has heard.

10-year-old Savannah Bentham suffered serious injuries after being bitten by the dog - which had been with the family for four years - in what police described as an ‘out of character’ attack.

Police were called to the girl’s home in Malton on Friday, November 1, following the attack.

On Friday (Nov 22), an inquest was opened into the death of the young girl at Northallerton Coroners Court.

Assistant Coroner Alison Norton told the inquest that Savannah, who was a pupil at West Heslerton Primary School, died due to “neck injuries”.

The inquest was adjourned until a later date.

On Tuesday, November 5, the dog was identified as an XL bully and was euthanised by a vet, North Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

Police said the dog had a Certificate of Exemption under the new legislation.