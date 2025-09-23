Savannah Bentham: Parents wipe away tears as inquest hears 10-year-old died after XL Bully attack by family’s ‘lazy dog’
Savannah Skye Bentham died in her home on November 1, 2024, after being attacked by her family pet.
The inquest into the death of the 10-year-old from Malton took place on Tuesday (Sept 23) at Northallerton Coroner’s Court.
Savannah lived with her parents - who attended the inquest via a video link - in a static caravan at Five Acres, East Heslerton, near Malton, near Scarborough, at the time of her death.
Senior coroner Jon Heath, who held the inquest, began by outlining the purpose of the hearing and describing the circumstances of Savannah’s final moments, prompting visible emotion from her parents and other relatives watching remotely.
Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Wilkinson, who led the investigation, gave evidence during the inquest describing the events leading up to Savannah’s death.
DCI Wilkinson told the inquest how Savannah had been left watching television in the family’s static caravan while her mother briefly went to fetch Savannah’s grandfather, Mark, to fix a gas supply when she was bitten by the dog.
In the early afternoon, Savannah’s grandfather Mark visited to deliver and connect a new gas canister for the caravan’s heating and hot water.
Later that day, the hot water failed, so Tracy Bentham, Savannah’s mother, went to find Mark to help reconnect the gas.
The inquest heard that at this time Savannah was alone with the family dog, Biggie, in the static caravan.
While Mrs Bentham was out of the home there were no witnesses to what followed but, during this short absence Biggie attacked Savannah, causing severe neck injuries.
DCI Wilkinson said: “Savannah was in a foetal position and the dog was present and covered in blood.”
DCI Wilkinson described the dog Biggie as a “family dog, Biggie, who was an XL bully, approximately seven years old”.
He told the inquest Biggie was fully registered, microchipped and neutered in line with the law, and there were “no issues with its legality”.
He confirmed there had been no previous concerns about the animal and said Biggie - who had been with the family for four years - had been described as a “lazy dog”
Neighbours and staff from a nearby business tried to save Savannah and paramedics arrived quickly, but she could not be revived, the inquest heard.
Mr Heath confirmed Savannah was formally identified by her grandmother and her death was recorded at 4.45pm the same day.
A pathologist, Dr Bolton, gave the medical cause of death as neck injuries.
Recording a narrative conclusion, the coroner said: “Savannah Skye Bentham died as a consequence of injuries inflicted on her by the family dog.”
Mr Heath then offered his condolences to the family, specifically Savannah’s parents Bradley and Tracy.
A statement from her family, shortly after her death, said: “We are utterly shocked and devastated by what happened to Savannah. We can’t believe we have lost our wonderful girl who we love so much.
“We thank everyone for their support and kindness as we struggle to come to terms with our loss.”