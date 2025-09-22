Whitby husband and wife died from multiple injuries after cliff fall, coroner confirms at inquest opening

Inquests have opened into the deaths of a husband and wife from Whitby who died after falling from the cliffs in the town in July.

David Jeffcock, 80, and his wife Susan Jeffcock, 74, were both pronounced dead on July 30, 2025, after their bodies were discovered beneath the cliffs in Whitby.

On Monday (Sept 22), inquests into the deaths of the couple were opened at Northallerton Coroner’s Court by Senior Coroner for North Yorkshire and York, Jon Heath.

Mr Heath confirmed Mr and Mrs Jeffcock, both from Whitby, died at the same location on the same day.

A view of Whitbyplaceholder image
A view of Whitby

Coroner’s Officer Sue Greyston provided formal identification details in each case.

The provisional cause of death for both Mr and Mrs Jeffcock was given as multi-trauma.

Their deaths were confirmed by police officers at the scene and the coroner formally opened and adjourned the inquests.

Mr Heath said further investigations would now take place before a full inquest hearing is scheduled.

If you are struggling, Samaritans are available to listen, day or night, 365 days a year. Call free on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org

