Whitby husband and wife died from multiple injuries after cliff fall, coroner confirms at inquest opening
David Jeffcock, 80, and his wife Susan Jeffcock, 74, were both pronounced dead on July 30, 2025, after their bodies were discovered beneath the cliffs in Whitby.
On Monday (Sept 22), inquests into the deaths of the couple were opened at Northallerton Coroner’s Court by Senior Coroner for North Yorkshire and York, Jon Heath.
Mr Heath confirmed Mr and Mrs Jeffcock, both from Whitby, died at the same location on the same day.
Coroner’s Officer Sue Greyston provided formal identification details in each case.
The provisional cause of death for both Mr and Mrs Jeffcock was given as multi-trauma.
Their deaths were confirmed by police officers at the scene and the coroner formally opened and adjourned the inquests.
Mr Heath said further investigations would now take place before a full inquest hearing is scheduled.
