Inquests have opened into the deaths of a husband and wife from Whitby who died after falling from the cliffs in the town in July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Jeffcock, 80, and his wife Susan Jeffcock, 74, were both pronounced dead on July 30, 2025, after their bodies were discovered beneath the cliffs in Whitby.

On Monday (Sept 22), inquests into the deaths of the couple were opened at Northallerton Coroner’s Court by Senior Coroner for North Yorkshire and York, Jon Heath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Heath confirmed Mr and Mrs Jeffcock, both from Whitby, died at the same location on the same day.

A view of Whitby

Coroner’s Officer Sue Greyston provided formal identification details in each case.

The provisional cause of death for both Mr and Mrs Jeffcock was given as multi-trauma.

Their deaths were confirmed by police officers at the scene and the coroner formally opened and adjourned the inquests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Heath said further investigations would now take place before a full inquest hearing is scheduled.