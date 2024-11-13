Young soldier found unresponsive at Catterick Garrison barracks took his own life

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 13th Nov 2024, 12:56 GMT
A soldier who was found unresponsive at Catterick Garrison barracks took his own life, an inquest found.

A 23-year-old rifleman, Sangam Rai, was stationed at Munster Barracks on Waithwith Lane, North Yorkshire, in December 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On December 8, Mr Rai was discovered in a collapsed and unresponsive state.

Attempts were made to resuscitate Mr Rai, but were unsuccessful.

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at 8:50am, the same day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Yorkshire coroner Richard Watson conducted an inquest into Rifleman Rai’s death on Monday November 11.

The coroner recorded a conclusion of suicide, with the medical cause of death determined as hanging.

This incident is among several recent deaths at Catterick Garrison.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In February 2022, Highlander Nicki Hart, 33, of the 4th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, was found dead at the base.

The inquest found he had been devastated by the death of his friend, Lance Corporal Ryan Mackenzie, at the barracks six months earlier.

The inquest into Highlander Hart's death highlighted "missed opportunities" in the care he received before his passing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year.

You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

Related topics:North YorkshireInquest
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice