Young soldier found unresponsive at Catterick Garrison barracks took his own life
A 23-year-old rifleman, Sangam Rai, was stationed at Munster Barracks on Waithwith Lane, North Yorkshire, in December 2023.
On December 8, Mr Rai was discovered in a collapsed and unresponsive state.
Attempts were made to resuscitate Mr Rai, but were unsuccessful.
The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at 8:50am, the same day.
North Yorkshire coroner Richard Watson conducted an inquest into Rifleman Rai’s death on Monday November 11.
The coroner recorded a conclusion of suicide, with the medical cause of death determined as hanging.
This incident is among several recent deaths at Catterick Garrison.
In February 2022, Highlander Nicki Hart, 33, of the 4th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, was found dead at the base.
The inquest found he had been devastated by the death of his friend, Lance Corporal Ryan Mackenzie, at the barracks six months earlier.
The inquest into Highlander Hart's death highlighted "missed opportunities" in the care he received before his passing.
When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year.
You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.