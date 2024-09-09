Inside the workings of one of Yorkshire's oldest art associations with new exhibition from Leeds Fine Artists

As one of the oldest regional arts bodies in the UK, Leeds Fine Artists has also grown to become one of the most prestigious in the North. Now, marking 150 years, a group exhibition launches at Blossom Street Gallery in York.
Ruby Kitchen
By Ruby Kitchen

Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST

This is a celebration of members' work, and the group's long history.

From its roots under industrialisation to perseverance through war, this is a club that can count some quite revered artists among its ranks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And having long since spread throughout Yorkshire, it now has over 50 exhibiting members, and the works of 27 are to feature in both 2D and 3D.

Jane Burgess in the studio.placeholder image
Jane Burgess in the studio.

To member Dan Harnett, this is an exhibition that serves as a "powerful reminder" of the enduring value of the arts, bridging the gap between tradition and contemporary expression.

"This milestone celebrates not only the group’s rich history but also its ongoing influence on the arts in Leeds and beyond," he said.

"This event is crucial because it honours the legacy of past members while showcasing the vibrant creativity of current artists."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Leeds Fine Artists (LFA) was first founded in 1874 as the Leeds Fine Art Club, soon becoming a "major player" in the intellectual and cultural life of the city.

Member Mark Butlerplaceholder image
Member Mark Butler

The club's meetings and discussions, known as conversaziones, were extremely popular and, on of the outbreak of war, a dedicated group of members were among those to help keep it running.

Over time, it has been associated with artists from social reformer Ina Kitson Clark, a campaigner for women's rights, to Beatrice Kitson as the first female Lord Mayor of Leeds.

Perhaps the most famous member is Jacob Kramer, born in Ukraine but who spent much of his working life in Leeds, and who was particularly known for his depictions of Jewish life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was Eric Taylor, a principal of the Leeds College of Art who was among the British troops that liberated the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, and who was known for the paintings and murals he produced in this time.

Tia Brown, 'The Desert’s Blushing Sky', 2024placeholder image
Tia Brown, 'The Desert’s Blushing Sky', 2024

Others, like Owen Bowen, embraced the Yorkshire landscape as a member of the renowned Staithes Group, while Frank Dean, born in Headingley and trained in Paris, painted scenes from North Africa, India and the Middle East.

Members have always embraced differing subjects and styles, the club has outlined, and today they are based across the breadth of Yorkshire and beyond to Scotland and Kent, painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpting or weaving.

Mr Harnett, an artist and photographer, said this anniversary exhibition is a celebration of 150 years of creativity that many people might find "remarkable".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Visitors will encounter a rich array of artistic expressions, from sketches and paintings to sculptures, pottery, and photography," he said.

Clare Phelan in her studioplaceholder image
Clare Phelan in her studio

"What’s especially interesting is the opportunity to view the group’s recent publication, which marks the 150th anniversary. This publication highlights the LFA’s history and artistic evolution, providing deeper insight into their enduring impact."

Exhibitions run at York's Blossom Street Gallery until October 31.

Related topics:YorkshireNorthYorkLeeds
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice