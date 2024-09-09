Inside the workings of one of Yorkshire's oldest art associations with new exhibition from Leeds Fine Artists

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a celebration of members' work, and the group's long history.

From its roots under industrialisation to perseverance through war, this is a club that can count some quite revered artists among its ranks.

And having long since spread throughout Yorkshire, it now has over 50 exhibiting members, and the works of 27 are to feature in both 2D and 3D.

Jane Burgess in the studio.

To member Dan Harnett, this is an exhibition that serves as a "powerful reminder" of the enduring value of the arts, bridging the gap between tradition and contemporary expression.

"This milestone celebrates not only the group’s rich history but also its ongoing influence on the arts in Leeds and beyond," he said.

"This event is crucial because it honours the legacy of past members while showcasing the vibrant creativity of current artists."

The Leeds Fine Artists (LFA) was first founded in 1874 as the Leeds Fine Art Club, soon becoming a "major player" in the intellectual and cultural life of the city.

Member Mark Butler

The club's meetings and discussions, known as conversaziones, were extremely popular and, on of the outbreak of war, a dedicated group of members were among those to help keep it running.

Over time, it has been associated with artists from social reformer Ina Kitson Clark, a campaigner for women's rights, to Beatrice Kitson as the first female Lord Mayor of Leeds.

Perhaps the most famous member is Jacob Kramer, born in Ukraine but who spent much of his working life in Leeds, and who was particularly known for his depictions of Jewish life.

There was Eric Taylor, a principal of the Leeds College of Art who was among the British troops that liberated the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, and who was known for the paintings and murals he produced in this time.

Tia Brown, 'The Desert’s Blushing Sky', 2024

Others, like Owen Bowen, embraced the Yorkshire landscape as a member of the renowned Staithes Group, while Frank Dean, born in Headingley and trained in Paris, painted scenes from North Africa, India and the Middle East.

Members have always embraced differing subjects and styles, the club has outlined, and today they are based across the breadth of Yorkshire and beyond to Scotland and Kent, painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpting or weaving.

Mr Harnett, an artist and photographer, said this anniversary exhibition is a celebration of 150 years of creativity that many people might find "remarkable".

"Visitors will encounter a rich array of artistic expressions, from sketches and paintings to sculptures, pottery, and photography," he said.

Clare Phelan in her studio

"What’s especially interesting is the opportunity to view the group’s recent publication, which marks the 150th anniversary. This publication highlights the LFA’s history and artistic evolution, providing deeper insight into their enduring impact."