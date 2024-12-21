Inside York's nutcracker trail hiding a wide world of traditions

A vibrant twist to a beloved Christmas tradition is bringing a splash of colour to York's city streets.

This year's nutcracker trail from York BID, with a theme of Christmas Around the World, celebrates the diversity of different communities and the people who help make them.

Each nutcracker is handcrafted with artful designs, representing a different country and its wealth of traditions.

To artist Marc Godfrey-Murphy, known as MarcoLooks, this has been one of the most "joyful" projects he's ever worked on.

York BID launches its Nutcracker Trail, a festive journey with a global twist. This year's theme, Christmas Around the World, brings ten Nutcracker sculptures to life, each representing a different country. Artist Marc Godfrey-Murphy, also known as MarcoLooks, founded his illustration studio in York in 2018, after working as an animator on popular CBeebies shows like Numberblocks and Tree Fu Tom. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

"The core of the project is about celebrating York, and celebrating the communities that are in York," he said.

"Christmas is a time of reflection. We get to the end of the year and we do look back, starting to think towards next year. With that, it's nice to celebrate diversity.

"People might expect, when they hear about a 'nutcracker', the traditional ones you might see for Tchaikovsky," he added. "These have a big twist."

There are 10 nutrackers on this year's trail. Each one represents a different part of the world, whose residents help make up the population of York.

Inside the studio in York

With a monetary prize for collecting the country names of them all, teams can only share that they cover most continents.

MarcoLooks started with 10 plain white nutcrackers in his York studio in September, and it has taken close to two months to paint and design them all.

Now they are individually decorated with national landmarks and each country's colours. Flags, special flowers, or symbols and designs.

"I've designed the nutcrackers using the colour palate from that country," he said. "Adding in motifs, the national flag or a national flower.

"The idea is that people figure out which country it is.

"The trickiest part has been thinking about the communities each one represents," he added. "What will the people of this country say - will they like it? It's trying to do the best job I can.

"It's also really fun for kids. It's a bit of a challenge for them, but some know their flags better than their parents. It's a nice opportunity to test their knowledge."

MarcoLooks, who founded his own illustration studio in 2018, previously worked as an animator on popular CBeebies shows such as Numberblocks and Tree Fu Tom.

He is visually impaired since birth, with only one working eye, and it was important to him that the trail was accessible to all.

Contacting the RNIB transcriptions team, he was able to add braille to each nutcrackers' collar.

"So long as they can read Braille, they can complete the trail as well," he said. "This is a way for everybody to get involved. To have a piece of public sculpture that is for everybody."

And Rachel Bean, project manager at York BID, added her thanks to the community group Our City Hub for making the project so special.

“This project is all about celebrating togetherness and the wonderful communities that call York home," she said.