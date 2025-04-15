Insolvency activity rises in Yorkshire and Humber but number of start-ups also lifts

New business starts-ups and insolvency-related activity were both on the rise in Yorkshire and the Humber last month, according to findings from the UK’s insolvency and restructuring trade body, R3.
The research, based on an analysis of data provided by Creditsafe, shows a 27 per cent increase in insolvency-related activity in the region in March, with new business start-ups increasing by 12 per cent in the same month.

Dave Broadbent, chair of R3 in Yorkshire and partner at Begbies Traynor in York and Teesside, said: “While it is good news that March saw the number of start-up businesses increase in Yorkshire and across the UK, there’s a strong sense that these latest figures may well reflect the calm before the global economic storm that President Trump’s recently announced trade tariffs inevitably herald.”

Insolvency-related activity, which includes liquidator and administrator appointments and creditors’ meetings, rose across every UK region.

Business starts-ups and insolvency-related activity were both on the rise in Yorkshire and the Humber last month, according to trade body, R3.. Photo shows the Leeds Skyline from Holbeck, dated 13 August 2020. Picture: Bruce RollinsonBusiness starts-ups and insolvency-related activity were both on the rise in Yorkshire and the Humber last month, according to trade body, R3.. Photo shows the Leeds Skyline from Holbeck, dated 13 August 2020. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Northern Ireland saw the largest increase in such activity, at 100 per cent, while Wales saw the smallest at six per cent, on February’s figures.

Business start-up numbers also increased across the board, with the South West seeing the steepest rise in the number of new businesses, up 24 per cent.

