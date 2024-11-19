Inspector refuses gin distillery's plans for glamping site on Yorkshire Wolds Way
Julia Medforth, who owns Raisthorpe Manor Fine Foods and a simulated clay shooting business, Raisthorpe Flyers, wanted to put up eight glamping pods in a former gravel pit on Huggate Lane, Fridaythorpe.
Mrs Medforth appealed after the proposals, which had been recommended for approval by East Riding Council officers, were refused by councillors in February.
One local had objected saying Fridaythorpe, which is the midpoint on the 80-mile national trail from the Humber Bridge to Filey, becoming a “holiday let” village. Others were worried about walkers and visitors’ cars using the same stony track.
Inspector C Skelly said the plans would add to services the village already offers, including a pub, petrol station with shop and a café. And although there were already five glamping pods in the village, with a population of 330, the inspector didn’t think eight more would be an issue.
However it could bring up to 16 people to within a few metres from the neighbouring property, who would be more likely cook, eat and socialise outdoors.
The inspector concluded: “The proposed development would provide benefits to the local tourism economy and is of a scale which is appropriate for its location. However, it would be harmful to the living conditions of neighbours in respect of privacy and noise. These harms are not outweighed by the benefits”.