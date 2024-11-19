A GIN distillery’s plans for a new glamping site on the Yorkshire Wolds Way have been refused by a planning inspector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julia Medforth, who owns Raisthorpe Manor Fine Foods and a simulated clay shooting business, Raisthorpe Flyers, wanted to put up eight glamping pods in a former gravel pit on Huggate Lane, Fridaythorpe.

Mrs Medforth appealed after the proposals, which had been recommended for approval by East Riding Council officers, were refused by councillors in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One local had objected saying Fridaythorpe, which is the midpoint on the 80-mile national trail from the Humber Bridge to Filey, becoming a “holiday let” village. Others were worried about walkers and visitors’ cars using the same stony track.

The village green and duck pond in Fridaythorpe. Photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post

Inspector C Skelly said the plans would add to services the village already offers, including a pub, petrol station with shop and a café. And although there were already five glamping pods in the village, with a population of 330, the inspector didn’t think eight more would be an issue.

However it could bring up to 16 people to within a few metres from the neighbouring property, who would be more likely cook, eat and socialise outdoors.