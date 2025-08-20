Inspector rejects plan for £4.5m petrol station near 'desirable' Yorkshire village
Aziz Patel, of Brookfield Property (Holdings) Ltd appealed to the Planning Inspectorate after East Riding Council rejected proposals for the £4.5m development, earmarked for a greenfield site on the A164 in the Yorkshire Wolds, last September.
Developers wanted to build the station, with a retail store and drive-through coffee shop, on land off Riplingham Road roundabout a third of a mile from the village of West Ella.
Much of the village, is a conservation area, with over 20 listed buildings.
The plans included four fuel pumps, three HGV pumps and a 12-bay, 300kW ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging hub.
However locals felt they were already well served by two petrol stations around a mile down the road and said there was "absolutely no need" for a third. One resident complained that it was “a rural area which is being ruined by urbanisation”.
Inspector L Wilson agreed. He said the petrol station would be seen from the A164, Riplingham Road and Swanland Dale; as well as footpaths, and would have an “urbanising effect” in the landscape.
Lighting the station at night also "would draw the eye and would have a harmful impact".
Although it would “enhance” EV charging infrastructure on a major road in the East Riding, there were other facilities along or close to the A164 between the Humber Bridge and Beverley.
He said the scheme would cause harm to the character and appearance of the of the site and surrounding landscape: "Taking into account the scale of the development as a whole which includes buildings, structures, lighting and significant areas of hardstanding, the proposal would appear stark in contrast to the gently undulating and large open agricultural landscape in which the site would be viewed, and would have an urbanising impact."