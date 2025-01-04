Inspector throws out plan to build First Homes on grazing field in East Yorkshire village

Plans for 16 “First Homes” in an East Yorkshire village which sparked hundreds of objections have been thrown out by a planning inspector.

Developer Kevin Thompson went to appeal after the proposals to build affordable homes on grazing land on Church Lane next to Grade 1 listed St Nicholas Church in Keyingham were refused by East Riding Council last May.

There were 378 objections to the plans, which included six bungalows, with just 17 in support.

One objector said their home had looked over the field since 1840. They said: “Our grandchildren have enjoyed seeing bovine animals happily grazing, which I feel certain is the case for many hundreds of other village residents.

"Any development would see the loss of an important amenity not only for the village but for all those commuters who pass through on a daily basis and indeed those who visit this lovely area for their holidays.”

First Homes launched in 2021 to help local first-time buyers and key workers onto the property ladder.

They have to be discounted by a minimum 30 per cent against market value and sold at a maximum price of £250,000. The properties have to remain First Homes in perpetuity.

Inspector A Edgington said building on the long, narrow field alongside Church Lane “would have a significant urbanising effect on the edge of Keyingham”.

The inspector also backed concerns about the lack of room for vehicles to manouevre saying the proposed layout was “cramped” and bin lorries would have to reverse in or out of Church Lane.

A legal agreement would be needed to ensure delivery of First Homes and the council’s housing team had said there had been “low demand for bungalows and the appellant has not provided any evidence that bungalows are needed in this location”.

The inspector said: “Consequently, as there is no mechanism to ensure that the proposals would provide any First Homes, I give no weight to the benefits arising from the provision of affordable housing.”

