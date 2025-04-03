A farmer has presented a Hull boxing gym with a cheque for £8,750 after completing an incredible 750,000 press ups with others in January.

Richard Longthorp, 71, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s eight years ago and took up boxing at St Paul’s Boxing Academy in 2022, to help manage the condition.

He’s the founding member of the ‘Parkinson’s Punchers’ – a class dedicated to boxing training for people suffering with the neurodegenerative disease.

A total of over £20,000 was raised by a challenge to complete 1m press ups in January, with proceeds split between St Paul’s, Goole Amateur Boxing Club, England Boxing, and Parkinson’s UK. It will help St Paul’s stage more classes for Parkinson’s sufferers, as well as the general funding of the club.

David Garness, Chair of the Trustees at St Paul’s, received the cheque at the club’s annual dinner at the MKM Stadium. He said: “As a boxing gym, we have been producing champions since the 1940s and continue to do so to this day. But the club also helps countless people who will never box professionally but just love the sport.

“Whether that is helping youngsters to learn discipline and direction, helping people get into better physical condition, or helping to alleviate the symptoms for people suffering with conditions such as Parkinson’s, St Paul’s makes such a difference. Fund raising like this is vital to the club and goes such a long way to securing our future.”

Richard set out to collectively achieve 1m press-ups in January with help from volunteers, including a final 24-hour press-up marathon in which he completed 10,000 press- ups by himself.

It follows on from a challenge he completed in January 2024, which saw him – then 70 years of age – complete 1,000 press-ups a day for the entire month.

Richard said: “We didn’t quite reach the 1m target but managed around 750,000 which was quite an achievement. But for me, the most important part of the challenge wasn’t the final number, it was the personal stories which have come out of it. People pushing themselves way beyond what they thought they were capable of.