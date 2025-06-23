Install cameras outside school gates to tackle 'selfish' parents councillors urged

Councillors being asked to tackle "selfish and thoughtless" parents by installing automatic numberplate recognition cameras outside school gates in East Yorkshire.

Councillor David Nolan wants East Riding Council to adopt a scheme similar to one already running in North East Lincolnshire where cameras have been installed outside 12 schools.

Parents, who ignore “no stopping” road markings and drive up to the gates to drop off or collect their children, would be automatically fined.

The councillor is asking for cross-party support to back his motion at tomorrow’s meeting of East Riding Council.

Councillor Nolan said: “Outside school gates is a twice-daily road safety nightmare.

"Cars mounting the pavement, reversing and doing three-point turns whilst children are trying to get in or out of school.

"The council has put down “no stopping” road markings outside most schools but a minority of parents ignore them.

" At Hessle Penshurst Primary School, the approach roads are legally closed to traffic. The school doesn’t have the staff to police it and arguably that is not their role. The police have other priorities and the council parking enforcement team are stretched.

"Unless there is a risk of being fined, a minority of selfish and thoughtless parents will drive as close as possible to the school gates.”

Last year North East Lincolnshire Council issued 1,364 penalty charge notices to drivers for parking illegally outside schools in 2024.

The scheme began in 2022 when CCTV cameras were installed outside of Signhills Academy in Cleethorpes.

Drivers caught stopping on the yellow zig zag lines get a £70 penalty charge notice, reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days.

Coun Nolan said initial feedback from council officers, headteachers and councillors was positive.

It wouldn’t come cheap, but would be paid for by the fines. There is no budget currently for a scheme, but it could be phased in over the coming years.