Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A well-known figure in the South Yorkshire business community, and a member of the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire, Jane Robinson has been appointed as vice president for business development at the Dinnington-based firm.

Ms Robinson is a former founding director of engineering company, Cutting Technologies, and has more recently delivered financial change management projects for large public sector organisations and private sector companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IntelliAM has also recently appointed Ian Wild as VP of product and Owain Lewis as VP of data engineering.

IntelliAM has made a string of appointments as it aims for future growth.

CEO, Tom Clayton, said: “IntelliAM is fast becoming a leader in the science of manufacturing, and we are thrilled Jane has joined us permanently to help drive our brand forward, both in the UK and globally.

“Jane has a deep knowledge of the manufacturing and engineering sectors, and as a former director at a successful SME, she knows how to leverage growth through smart business development and impactful marketing.”

Founded in 2023, IntelliAM counts six of the world’s top 12 food and drink producers as customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Robinson added: “Manufacturers do not need to break the bank to rebuild old factories or replace legacy equipment – instead they can use the data taken from existing machines to understand how efficiency can be improved, productivity increased, downtime minimised, and energy reduced.