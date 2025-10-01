Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm announced in September last year that it had secured an initial contract with Hovis to deliver consultancy services across three key sites using its AI platform.

But IntelliAM announced today that Hovis had now awarded the Yorkshire firm a “substantially expanded” contract, representing a ninefold increase on the original agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Clayton, chief executive officer of IntelliAM AI plc, said: "This expanded contract represents a significant milestone for IntelliAM, validating the commercial value of our AI-driven solutions.

Yorkshire AI business IntelliAM, based at 53 North House, Dinnington, Sheffield. Pictured Daud Khan, (CFO), with co-founders Tony Clayton and Keith Smith. Picture: James Hardisty.

“We are proud to be deepening our relationship with Hovis and to be helping them lead the way in transforming UK manufacturing productivity."

The extended contract will see the full deployment of IntelliAM’s AI platform across multiple Hovis manufacturing sites, as well as the integration of IntelliAM smart sensor interfaces across Hovis production lines.

IntelliAM will also provide ongoing consultancy services to Hovis aimed at driving “measurable gains in reliability, productivity, and asset availability”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Bradley, chief operations officer of Hovis Limited, said: "We are pleased to be making this next step investment in IntelliAM's services and AI platform, following a detailed analysis of the outcomes from our initial engagement."

Chris Lawton, head of engineering at Hovis, added: "This is a game-changing shift for our business.

“It not only boosts reliability and cuts downtime but also empowers our engineers, reduces pressure on the shop floor, and ensures our customers can continue to rely on us every day."

In July, Dinnington-based IntelliAM announced that it had signed up its first US customer.