The Sheffield-based firm said it had been selected as the supplier for a large-scale green hydrogen project in the UK, which was successful in the government's Hydrogen Allocation Round 2 (HAR2), alongside a separate, smaller project.

The two projects – which are with unnamed customers – will aim to supply local industries with green hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions. ITM will deploy its POSEIDON core electrolysis process module into both projects.

Dennis Schulz, CEO of ITM Power, said, "We are honoured to be chosen for yet another HAR2 project in the UK, just weeks after Uniper confirmed us for their 120MW Humber project.

“This supplier selection demonstrates two things: that the UK is starting to gain traction in green hydrogen, and that we are establishing early leadership in our home market."

Each of the two newly announced projects remains subject to a Final Investment Decision.

The announcement comes as ITM Power continues its efforts to return to profitability.

In its most recent interim results, the firm posted a loss before tax of £28.8m for the six months ending 31 October.

This came alongside recorded revenue of £15.5m, up from £8.9m in the first half of last year.

An announcement issued in January from ITM said the firm was in the “best operational shape ever” with a record order pipeline worth £135m.

In April, the company also announced that it now expects to post revenue between £25.5m and £26.5m for the 2025 financial year, up 30 per cent from its previously announced range.

The company said it expects to be net cash generative in the second half of 2025, with cash at the end of the financial year expected to be between £204m and £250m, up from the £203m the firm posted at the half-year mark.

ITM added, however, that its adjusted EBITDA loss guidance of £32m to £36m remains unchanged.

Mr Schulz said at the time that ITM is “continuing to achieve a strong revenue performance while tightly managing costs and capital expenditures.”

He added: “Our strong balance sheet is an important differentiator in the competitive landscape, and our contract backlog and sales pipeline have continued to grow.”

