He grew up during the Great Depression of the 1930s, when money was so tight neither he nor his parents could afford paper for him to draw on.

But Jack Rigg overcame early deprivations to become perhaps the finest - and most underrated - marine artist Yorkshire has ever produced.

Born in Farsley, near Leeds, in 1927, Jack was five when his grandfather took him to Whitby for the day. It was a visit that was to have a profound effect, as he recorded in a memoir decades later: "I will never forget that day.

One of Jack Rigg's paintings

"It was my first visit to the sea and I could not stop trying to draw it on any piece of paper I could lay my hands on."

Although he spent his early working life in the textile trade at Sunny Bank Mills, Farsley, Jack was drawn to the sea, joining Bradford Sea Cadets for three years and, aged 17 in 1944, volunteered to join the Royal Navy.

He was called up in 1945, just as the war was ending, but served for two years, a period of his life that confirmed his love of the sea and inspired him to become a marine artist.

It was to be another 30 years, however, and with the backing of his wife, Shirley, that he finally quit the textile mills - "a dreadful place to work" - to take up painting full time in 1978.

With no formal art education and having left school at 14, it was a big gamble - but one that paid off, thanks not only to his love and experience of ships but to his mastery of the difficult skills of capturing the changing moods of sea and sky.

Now, in a belated appreciation of his life and work following his death in his studio last year at the grand old age of 96 - a blank canvas still on his easel - a major sale of his work has been held at David Duggleby of Scarborough, one which achieved £26,000, double the most optimistic pre-sale predictions and twice broke the record price for works by the artist.

Many in the unique collection of 54 paintings, drawing and prints, which attracted bids from as far away as the Bahamas and North America, had never been seen in public before, having adorned the walls of his home and studio in Hull.

Belatedly, the remarkable Yorkshire marine artist was getting the attention and exposure he deserved.

Previously, the record stood at a comparatively modest £1,100 - but that was equalled by the first lot in the auction, a view of Robin Hood's Bay, painted in 2002 using a sketch made 40 years earlier while still working in the mills.

The record was soon broken with a hammer price of £1,600 (more than three times its estimate) for a view of fishing vessels moored in Whitby Harbour.

Then, moments later, "London View", a moonlit scene featuring sailing vessels on the Thames with Tower Bridge in the background made £1,900 against an estimate of £400-£600.

One unframed painting, "Spring Tide", a view of a beached fishing vessel at Scarborough Harbour, painted in 2019, when he was 92, realised £550, more than four times over estimate.

Some of Jack's paintings have been displayed at Buckingham Palace and for many years his pictures were used by the Royal National Mission to Deep Sea Fishermen for their annual charity Christmas card. At 90, he was commissioned by the Viola Trust to paint the Viola, built in Beverley in 1906 and the oldest surviving steam trawler with her engines intact.

Moving on....and still on a nautical theme, William Gilbert Foster (1855-1906) creates an idyllic scene in "The Boatman", an oil depicting a behatted man punting his way along a tranquil river bearing three girl passengers, one of whom leans over the edge of the boat to dangle her fingers in the water. It is offered by Yorkshire picture specialist Paul McTague of Harrogate at £1,950.

Foster was a senior member of the Staithes Group, who exhibited widely and spent many years living and painting at Runswick Bay. The back bears a label with a Leeds address for the artist and another for Fox, the Huddersfield art dealers.

Educated at Leeds Grammar School, he was trained in the studio of his father, a portrait painter and bookseller also named William, before becoming an art master at his alma mater and proceeded to exhibit 40 times at the Royal Academy.

William had four daughters and a son. One of his daughters, Dorothea, was an artist and, at 17, had her first painting accepted by the Royal Academy.