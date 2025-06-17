Jaguar Land Rover warns US tariffs will hit profit margins
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has downgraded its profit predictions for the year as it warned over the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs and heightened global uncertainty.
The car giant has cut its cashflow expectations in a presentation to investors at its headquarter in Warwickshire. JLR, which is owned by India’s Tata, said it expects margins on underlying profits of between 5% and 7% this financial year.
It had previously pointed towards 10% for the year, while it posted an underlying profit margin of 8.5% for the year to March.