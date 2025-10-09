Jane McDonald invites you to jump on board her next cruise with prices starting from £900
Jane and her best friend Sue Ravey are currently on board the Ambassador Cruise Line ship where they have uploaded regular instagram posts.
Jane shared that they have been enjoying playing ‘Name that Tune,’ salsa dancing and special guest Bobby Davro has had them in “stitches.”
While she said next year’s cruise’s schedule, in October 2026, is to be announced.
Jane said: "I'm currently having such a lovely time that I couldn’t resist the opportunity to do this again next year.
“I’ll be performing brand new shows for you all and will be joined by some special guests all aboard the same beautiful ship we’re on this year.”
Next year’s 7-night cruise, with prices starting from £919, sets sail from London Tilbury, and stops in Amsterdam, Belgium and France.
The Cruising with Jane McDonald website says: “An inclusive, interactive and immersive experience filled with extraordinary destinations, exquisite food and magical entertainment onboard Ambassador Cruise Line's ship, Ambience.”
There’s a gym, swimming pool, and hot tubs on board Ambience, the ship they describe as the “flagship of the fleet.”
Ambience can accommodate up to £1400 passengers with a range of bars, restaurants and a casino on board.