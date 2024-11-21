JD Sports warns profits will be at lower end of expectations as firm reports trading 'volatility'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shares in the sportswear firm plunged as much as 17 per cent in morning trading on Thursday after it said underlying annual profits are now expected at the lower end of its previous guidance for between £955m to £1.04bn.

It follows tough trading in October, with UK sales hit by mild weather and higher promotional discounts elsewhere in the sector, while JD Sports said North American sales were likely to have been affected by uncertainty ahead of the US election.

Like-for-like sales fell 2.4 per cent in the UK overall in the three months to November 2, with US sales of 1.5 per cent.

JD Sports Fashion has seen shares tumble after warning over profits following a sales slump in October. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Same-store sales were 0.3 per cent lower across the group in the quarter.

Regis Schultz, chief executive of JD Sports, said: “After a good start to the period, helped by strong back-to-school sales, we saw increased trading volatility in October, particularly in North America and the UK, reflecting elevated promotional activity and mild weather.”

“The trading environment remains volatile though and, following October trading, we now anticipate full year profit to be at the lower end of our guidance range,” he added.

The said it saw solid trading in August and September, but this was followed by “much softer consumer demand” in October.

Store sales continued to outperform online trading, while footwear also fared better than clothing, according to the group.

JD opened 79 new shops in the third quarter of the year, with 181 opened in its financial year so far, taking the company’s global total to 4,541.

This includes about 1,180 added from the £900m acquisition of US retailer Hibbett.

Russ Mould, investment director at Salford-based AJ Bell, added: “JD Sports had been on course to join UK retail’s exclusive £1bn profit club but its latest update suggests it might just be left loitering on its fringes.”

He said the firm’s decision to hold off from joining rivals in widespread discounting may “pay off in the longer term”.

Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, added: “JD’s been reluctant to offer the same level of promotion as the competition, which has helped to protect its margins.