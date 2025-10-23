JMG Group: Yorkshire insurance broker acquired by private equity firms

Yorkshire-based insurance broker JMG Group has now been acquired by two private equity firms for an undisclosed sum.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 16:45 BST

GTCR and Synova LLP confirmed they have now closed the previously announced acquisition of JMG Group.

The groups said that they would now collaborate to support Leeds-based JMG’s existing management team – led by CEO Nick Houghton – which will “continue to lead the business and retain substantial equity ownership”.

Mr Houghton said: “At JMG, we’ve always focused on empowering our people and delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients. Joining forces with GTCR and continuing our partnership with Synova brings together three firms aligned in these values and ambitions,”

Nick Houghton, CEO of JMG Group, which has now been acquired by two private equity firms for an undisclosed sum.
Nick Houghton, CEO of JMG Group, which has now been acquired by two private equity firms for an undisclosed sum.

“Together, we’re ready to continue setting new standards in service and growth during this exciting new chapter.”

JMG holds a team of around 800 insurance professionals across the UK. The firm has undertaken a string of acquisitions in recent years, including the acquisition of three fam family-run insurence brokers earlier this week.

