JMG Group: Yorkshire insurance broker acquired by private equity firms
GTCR and Synova LLP confirmed they have now closed the previously announced acquisition of JMG Group.
The groups said that they would now collaborate to support Leeds-based JMG’s existing management team – led by CEO Nick Houghton – which will “continue to lead the business and retain substantial equity ownership”.
Mr Houghton said: “At JMG, we’ve always focused on empowering our people and delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients. Joining forces with GTCR and continuing our partnership with Synova brings together three firms aligned in these values and ambitions,”
“Together, we’re ready to continue setting new standards in service and growth during this exciting new chapter.”
JMG holds a team of around 800 insurance professionals across the UK. The firm has undertaken a string of acquisitions in recent years, including the acquisition of three fam family-run insurence brokers earlier this week.