JMG Group: Yorkshire insurance broker acquired by private equity firms

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GTCR and Synova LLP confirmed they have now closed the previously announced acquisition of JMG Group.

The groups said that they would now collaborate to support Leeds-based JMG’s existing management team – led by CEO Nick Houghton – which will “continue to lead the business and retain substantial equity ownership”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Houghton said: “At JMG, we’ve always focused on empowering our people and delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients. Joining forces with GTCR and continuing our partnership with Synova brings together three firms aligned in these values and ambitions,”

Nick Houghton, CEO of JMG Group, which has now been acquired by two private equity firms for an undisclosed sum.

“Together, we’re ready to continue setting new standards in service and growth during this exciting new chapter.”