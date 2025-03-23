Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm, which is based in Keighley and specialises in abnormal load transportation, haulage and warehousing services, saw its revenues grow by ten per cent in 2024.

Off the back of this growth, and in a move the company hopes will continue its “positive trajectory”, the firm has now announced the expansion of its vehicle fleet along with wider investments into its workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieron Talbot-Sykes, co-owner at Joda, said: “We are continuing to invest in our staff, services and building a wider awareness of how logistics companies operate, particularly in raising awareness of the specialised services Joda offers our customers.

Joda Freight, has announced the expansion of its vehicle fleet and warehousing capabilities.

"We are well positioned for another excellent financial year.”

The firm has expanded its vehicle fleet to include six new Volvo FH500 tractor units, alongside two Hiab vehicles previously purchased during 2024.

These new vehicles will join the Joda fleet in phases from March, with all six new vehicles operational by April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joda has also acquired an additional 62,000 sq. mt. warehousing unit, increasing its total warehousing capacity to 200,000 sq. ft., a move the firm said would “further reinforce” its forecasted positive trajectory in 2025.

The new warehouse, located on the edge of Keighley, close to the Joda headquarters, has been operational since the start of February this year.

Joda’s contract logistics, long and short-term storage and pick and pack services wil operate from the warehousing facility.

The firm saw its previously acquired warehouse space in Bradford, which it purchased in the first quarter of 2024, reach capacity within two months of becoming operational.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Tullett, co-owner of Joda Freight, said: "To follow the strong year in 2024, and with our increased focus on expanding our haulage and warehouse capabilities, I’m pleased to report our continued growth.

“Joda’s continued focus on expanding our fleet and operational capabilities, done in a bid to expand our client roster, sees us going from strength-strength.”

A statement from the firm added: “These expansions contribute positively towards Joda’s aims for 2025 to continue to grow its nationwide client roster.

"In particular, the logistics provider aims to grow its market share in the engineering sector.”