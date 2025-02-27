Go to pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 to buy tickets.

John Godber’s hilarious new comedy “Black Tie Ball” is set to visit Pocklington Arts Centre this November for four performances!

Visiting Pocklington has become a yearly event for The John Godber Company, following the sell-out successes with ‘Do I Love You?’ And ‘Perfect Pitch’.

A spokesperson said: “It’s the glitziest night of the year and everyone wants to be there, from the great to the good. The Bentleys are parked, the Jazz Band has arrived and the magician is magic; so pick up your invite for this fundraising frenzy.

“But behind the bow ties and fake tans, there are jealousies and avarice, divorces and affairs. This is upstairs meets downstairs through a drunken gaze.

“The raffle is ready, the coffee is cold, the service is awful, the Guest speaker is drunk and the hard pressed caterers just want to go home.

“By turns satirical and touching, Godber turns his laser gaze onto the Black Tie Ball in all its sophisticated pomp.”

The company said: “We love visiting Pocklington Arts Centre, its a brilliant community venue and the East Yorkshire audiences are always fantastic, we know that these ‘Black Tie Ball’ tickets will sell fast and we cannot wait to be back in the region this autumn.”