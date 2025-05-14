Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnson’s of Hedon was started as a hardware shop in 1969 by George Brooke, who managed it alongside his son Mike Brooke.

A Hedon institution, the shop is known for offering DIY products at a fair price – a mission it has carried out for over half a century.

Originally based on New Road, the building burned down in January 2000 as some residents will still remember.

Owner Mike Brooke blamed Rachel Reeves' first Budget for the closure of the family-run shop

After losing the shop the business shifted “temporarily” to premises on Thorn Road, where they have been ever since.

Mike Brooke said he was hoping to hand the shop on to his son, but rising costs has meant that was simply not a worthwhile prospect.

He said: “We’ve had 56 years of trading and generally it has been a very successful business.

“We’ve been through all sorts of recessions, even after the fire which destroyed our original premises.

Owner Mike Brooke with Beverley and Holderness MP Graham Stuart

“But the worst elements of this is the Labour government’s last budget which increased our wages costs, national insurance costs, business rates costs – you name it.

He added: “I don’t want my kids to be saddled with a business which Rachel Reeves wants to raid every year, so we’ll be closing in June.”

Johnson’s will close on June 15, leaving the almost 30 staff facing redundancy.

On social media, it has been described as “one of the best places in Holderness” and a “great place” for DIY.

The closure comes against a challenging background for High Street retail. The Centre for Retail Research (CRR) predicts that 2025 could turn out even worse than 2022, a particularly bad year for retail.

In January the CRR estimated that there could be a record 17,349 shop closures and 201,953 job losses this year.

The CRR cites the growth of online retailing as a major factor. The UK saw faster growth in online retail “than any other country”, a trend accelerated by the pandemic when many shoppers feared going into stores.

Last year online sales accounted for around 27 per cent of retail.

Other factors, according to the CRR, include the surge in inflation from 2022, the emergence of discount savvy consumers and a change in habits – with spending on leisure and tourism undercutting retail sales.

Beverley and Holderness MP Graham Stuart said Johnson’s “is the sort of family business that is exactly what we should want to see more of”.

He said with the extra taxes “you can’t blame people like Mike for deciding to stay in business isn’t worth it any more.