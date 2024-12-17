Jump in profits for FRP Advisory Group after ‘strong contribution’ from The Body Shop administration
FRP was appointed as administrator to The Body Shop in early February after forecasts for how much funding the cosmetics and skincare firm would need to keep going proved too low.
The company was later sold to a consortium led by British tycoon, Mike Jatania, with 113 of its remaining stores continuing to trade.
FRP Advisory Group cited its work with The Body Shop as one of its “key transactions” during the year.
For the six months ending October 31, the company posted revenues of £77.6m, a 32 per cent jump from the £58.7m it posted in the same period last year.
The firm also posted a 47 per cent jump in adjusted pre-tax profit, to £20.3m, and a 44 per cent jump to underlying adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), to £22.3m.
Geoff Rowley, chief executive officer of FRP Advisory Group plc, said: “I am proud of the team's achievements in the first half, with revenue growth at 32 per cent – of which 23 per cent was organic – and underlying adjusted EBITDA growth of 44 per cent, demonstrating the Group's ability to deliver sustainable profitable growth.
“Trading in the first half included a strong contribution from the Body Shop and a large Corporate Finance project.
“As demand for our services continues to increase, we remain committed to retaining our healthy collegiate culture where we promote the development, health and well-being of our colleagues.
“Each service pillar has a robust pipeline and a positive outlook. The board remains confident of achieving current market expectations for the full year, assuming current activity levels continue."
The company said it believes consensus market expectations for FY 2025 to be revenue of £146.7m and adjusted EBITDA of £39.5m.
During the period, FRP completed four acquisitions across three of its service pillars.
In May, FRP acquired Southampton-based The Hilton-Baird Group, while July saw the firm acquire Cardiff-based Lexington Corporate Finance.
The company then acquired Newcastle-based Williams Ali Corporate Finance, in September, and London-based Globalview Advisors in October.
The Globalview acquisition marked the group's 12th since IPO in March 2020 and its acquisition of Lexington Corporate Finance marked its first geographical expansion into Wales.
A statement from the firm said: “These acquisitions are in line with FRP's strategy to generate sustainable profitable growth by combining a focus on organic growth with acquisitions that meet the Group's selective criteria.
“All four acquisitions have integrated well and are performing in line with expectations.”
The company also opened a new office in Belfast during the period and promoted seven colleagues to partner, as well as hiring three more partners externally.
