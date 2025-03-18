Keepmoat Homes: Inspector overules council and allows 158-home estate in Hornsea
Keepmoat Homes appealed after East Riding Council refused plans for 158 homes off Rolston Road last February. The matter went to a planning inquiry at County Hall in Beverley in January.
Residents objected to what they see as overdevelopment, saying Hornsea has had its fair share of housing, with close to 1,000 new homes approved in recent years.
They said the scheme would be out of keeping, put more pressure on doctors, dentists and schools, and pile more traffic on narrow roads - like Westgate where people have complained about vehicles mounting the pavement.
The inquiry heard a 2025 start was likely with the scheme set to take two and a half years to complete.
Planning inspector S Rennie accepted the scheme – which has no affordable homes – would “appear very different from the older ribbon style properties along Rolston Road”. But he said the estate would have a set back building line and substantial planting fronting Rolston Road.
While the new houses would be smaller and “much less spacious” plots than those opposite, the development didn’t have to “mimic” what was already there, but "have regard to it.”
Of Westgate, which is some way away, he said: “I would regard Westgate as having a narrow width which does cause traffic problems, but this is an existing issue which would not be worsened to any discernible amount by the proposed development.”
And while he acknowledged the “feelings and opinions” from many members of the public, he concluded the scheme would not result in “substantive highway safety issues”.
Keepmoat would make a financial contribution towards school places and there was no “substantive evidence” that the town didn’t didn’t have enough services to support the new homes.