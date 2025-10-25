Kia EV9: "I took to the wheel at Aldwark Manor Hotel and it certainly didn’t feel out of place"

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How times have changed. The motor industry has hit a reset, thanks to the arrival of the electric vehicle and some brands have taken advantage.

It’s a new motoring world. Kia, and a host of other manufacturers, have gatecrashed the premium party like a lottery winner setting up in an old-money stately home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is EV9. No plaudits for the naming strategy – that brainstorming session with the marketing team must have been brief – but plenty of credit for the way Kia has reinvented itself.

Kia

EV9 is one of quite a few new models from Kia which is investing heavily and wisely in its future, which is brave considering how uncertain it appears. EVs haven’t exactly sold in high numbers yet. In fact, I know a few people who have taken them as company cars but I don’t know a single person who has bought one privately. Not one.

But maybe things are turning. Sales of new electric cars reached a record high in September

Industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 72,779 pure battery electric new cars were registered in the UK in September, up 29.1 per cent from the same month in 2024. That’s a big rise from a small number but encouraging nonetheless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SMMT said this was partly driven by the Department for Transport’s (DfT) electric car grant, which “provided added impetus in certain segments”.

Kia

It also attributed the rise to discounts by manufacturers and an increasing choice of models.

Pure battery electric new cars took a market share of 23.3 per cent in September, up from 20.5 per cent a year earlier.

September is a critical month for the automotive industry as the introduction of new number plates attracts many buyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So it was against this background that I took to the wheel of the EV9 at Aldwark Manor Hotel in North Yorkshire and it certainly didn’t feel out of place in such top-notch surroundings.

EV9 is a flagship model of a range which includes EV3, EV6 and EV4. Surely, we will see a growing number of electric vehicles (EV) gracing our streets with their incredible looks and impressive ranges, especially if they look and drive like this Kia EV9.

But they’re not for everyone. Range anxiety – a phrase we didn’t know a generation ago – plays its part, as does having to have a driveway with a charging point and having a lifestyle which allows you to recharge on the hoof easily and conveniently.

Not everyone will find EVs suitable. That’s why petrol and diesel has future, albeit a diminishing one, and why other forms of power such as hydrogen and biofuels will enter the equation too. We face a rainbow future with vehicles of all kinds powered in various ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EV9 proves though that EVs do have a future and this is a stunning vehicle. Expensive, without a doubt, but wow, it’s an interesting vehicle.

It is huge. It has three rows of seats seating seven people but the centre row can be switched to two captain-style seats for more comfort.

The ride and handling of the vehicle is impressive but it is the equipment level which really pleases. It has air conditioning and climate control, six USB-C charging points, tons of luggage areas, not only in the rear but dotted around the vehicle, eight-speaker audio system, a digital key, fingerprint recognition, two 12.3in screens for driver display and satellite navigation and a raft of safety features such as lane control, anti-lock brakes, blind spot collision avoidance and electronic stability control.

It’s an incredibly spacious car. It can accommodate up to 2,318 litres of luggage with the second and third row seats folded and 90 litres of storage in a boot in the front of the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EV9 is the flagship but I imagine bigger sales will come from the smaller models such as EV4.

The electric C-segment class is growing, and Kia wants to have a stab at this sector with the EV4.

The EV4 isn’t an SUV, but is a practical and efficient electric five-door family hatchback that is taking on the Peugeot e-308 and Volkswagen ID.3.

EV4 sits within the firm’s expanding range of electric vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It focuses on offering a practical interior, has some of the latest on-board technology and promises a best-in-class electric driving range. So, can Kia put its money where its mouth is with this new

The EV4 is a breath of fresh air when it comes to electric vehicles as it looks more like a proper car, rather than a jacked-up family wagon.

It’s the first Kia EV to be produced in Europe, while it also features the firm’s latest design language to make it stand out from a crowd of plain-shaped alternatives.

There is a choice of two battery packs on offer and two body styles, with there being a sleeker ‘Fastback’ variant available too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kia has announced that both its EV6 GT and EV9 GT electric models are now available in the UK.

Available to order now, the new EV6 GT is priced from £59,985, some £2,690 less than the car it replaces. As before, the GT gets a potent dual electric motor setup which delivers 641bhp and 770Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 3.3 seconds. Its performance makes the EV6 GT Kia’s fastest-accelerating model to date.

However, an 84kWh battery pack means that the EV6 GT should manage up to 279 miles on a single charge. Kia has also equipped the GT with a new ‘Virtual Gear Shift’ which uses software to replicate the sound and feel of a traditional gear change, operated by the steering wheel-mounted paddles.

There’s also the EV9 GT, which arrives as the most potent version of Kia’s largest electric vehicle. Like the EV6 GT, it too uses a dual-motor setup to produce 502bhp and 740Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 4.4 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Priced at £82,185, the EV9 GT is available in five- or seven-seater layouts as standard, while a new six-seater setup is available as an optional extra.

Kia EV9 Air

Price: £65,985

Engine: A 99.8kWh polymer battery generating 200bhp

Performance: Top speed 114mph and 0 to 60mph in 9.4 seconds

Range: 349 miles on a combined route and 480 on a city route