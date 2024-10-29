A Humber boatyard woodcarver says it'll be one of the proudest days of his life when he sees the crown he's carved for the new royal carriage rolling down The Mall.

The first coach made for a king in 262 years has been built over the past six years in Sydney, Australia by coachbuilder Jim Frecklington, with the help of an international team of craftsmen

King Charles III had an opportunity to see the coach during his recent Royal visit.

Mr Frecklington - a former employee of the Royal Household - has been to huge lengths at his own expense to make the extraordinary work of art, which is packed with unique artefacts, but also has modern day comfort and security built in. He called in Mr Boyd, who has a workshop at Barton Haven, to make the crown out of roof timbers from Westminster Abbey, which are over 1,000 years old.

Mr Boyd had already carved the crown for a previous coach built by Mr Frecklington, the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

It’s not known when the carriage will be air freighted to the UK, but Mr Boyd says such a coach could be used to convey the King and Queen for next year’s State Opening of Parliament.

Previous coaches were bought by a benefactor through the Royal Collection Trust and haven’t cost the monarchy or the taxpayer a penny.

Mr Boyd said: "This is an even bigger coach and the crown is even bigger. It was a challenge due to the age of the oak. The most difficult part was doing literally dozens of pearls which surround the jewels like the Black Prince’s ruby. Each feature took hours to carve.

Mr Boyd and the crown which was made out of roof timbers from Westminster Abbey, which are over 1,000 years old

"I was always conscious while doing it of the history under my hand because of the significance of the oak, and the events that it was a witness to.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing it rolling down The Mall, which will hopefully happen next year.

"I haven't been paid for the work, but it's taken me to a lot of places I wouldn't normally go."

The 19ft long, 11ft 2in high coach, which will be drawn by six horses, is painted in black and royal claret and embossed with the King’s insignia and cyphers and a floral design created by Mr Frecklington.

Royal coachbuilder Jim Frecklington, former Dean of Westminster John Hall and OH Boyd who sculpted the crown that will go on top. The picture was taken at a ceremony in Westminster Abbey to bless the crown

The metal used in the carriage is the same as that used in Rolls Royces, with thick all-rubber tyres and hydraulic stabilisers to stop the body rocking. It'll have electric windows.

Designed as a tribute to the Kings and Queens of England from William the Conqueror onwards, the carriage contains their miniature portraits copied from Old Masters.