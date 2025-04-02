Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire film lovers will get the chance to see highly-regarded cinema from Poland as the touring version of a London-based festival makes its way to the region.

The Kinoteka Polish Film Festival has been running for 23 years in in the capital but in 2025, for the first time, has expanded into cities across the UK for a tour in collaboration with on-demand service Klassiki.

It forms form part of the UK/Poland Season 2025, a six month cultural season taking place in both Poland and the UK.

Hyde Park Picture House in Leeds.

Having just been to Hull Independent Cinema, Kinoteka will be at Showroom Workstation in Sheffield and Hyde Park Picture House in Leeds this month.

Blanka Konopka, from the Polish Cultural Institute in Londonsay there are “delighted” to be showing a selection of Kinoteka films this year in Yorkshire, “which has strong historical connections with the Polish community.

"Audiences will have the chance to see four fantastic Polish films from the main Kinoteka programme at the city's popular Showroom Cinema: The Saragossa Manuscript, the most iconic film of Wojciech Has which is part of this year's Has retrospective as well as this year's Opening Gala film Under the Volcano plus poignant documentary Silent Trees and engaging road movie It's Not My Film."

Under the Volcano (screening April 12 and 14 in Sheffield) tells the story of a Ukrainian family on holiday who are left in diplomatic limbo when the Russian invasion happens and they can't return home, and Silent Trees (also April 12 and 14) about a Kurdish family navigating the Belarus-Poland border crisis.

It’s Not My Film (screening April 5 and 7) is the distinctive debut feature of Maria Zbąska. Wanda (newcomer Zofia Chabiera) and Janek (Marcin Sztabiński) have reached breaking point in their relationship, so in a final attempt to reconcile their future they embark on a 400 km walk along the wintery Baltic coast.

The Saragossa Manuscript (also April 5 and 7) is Wojciech Has’s epic from 1964.

Then at Hyde Park Picture House on Sunday, audiences can see the Has film Farewells, from 1958, and former journalist Mara Tamkovich’s Under the Grey Sky, which is inspired by the true story of reporter Katsiaryna Andreyeva, who was arrested in Belarus after covering peaceful protests following the 2020 elections. On April 10, It’s Not My Film is also on at Hyde Park.

Organised by the Polish Cultural Institute in London and supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Kinoteka Polish Film Festival is an annual celebration of the central European country’s rich cinematic output that showcases not only contemporary filmmakers but also classics.