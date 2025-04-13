Krynkl: Sheffield venue celebrates eighth anniversary with new arrivals

Sheffield’s Krynkl project is celebrating its eighth anniversary with a range of new tenants moving into the landmark structure.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 13th Apr 2025, 11:45 BST

The Shalesmoor development at the gateway to Sheffield’s historic Kelham Island area was constructed out of 26 recycled shipping containers which were transformed into a four-story £750,000 eco-friendly scheme.

Founder David Cross said: “This really was one of the most exciting and unusual projects I had worked on and one that helped bring a whole new level of interest and excitement to an area of Sheffield that was ripe for regeneration and development.

“One of the first anchor tenants was Jöro restaurant by Luke French and Stacey Sherwood, which at the time was a start-up but has now grown into an award-winning restaurant vying for its first Michelin Star."

Founder David Cross.

New clients currently coming into the Krynkl space include Jöro’s sister business Konjo, which started out at the nearby Cutlery Works and is now making the move to its own space, taking over from Jöro, which only recently opened a new bigger restaurant at Oughtibridge.

It is joined by Norse Restaurant, which offers a fusion of Scandinavian culinary traditions and Asian flavours and which was previously based at the SteelYard in Kelham Island.

