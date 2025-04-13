Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shalesmoor development at the gateway to Sheffield’s historic Kelham Island area was constructed out of 26 recycled shipping containers which were transformed into a four-story £750,000 eco-friendly scheme.

Founder David Cross said: “This really was one of the most exciting and unusual projects I had worked on and one that helped bring a whole new level of interest and excitement to an area of Sheffield that was ripe for regeneration and development.

“One of the first anchor tenants was Jöro restaurant by Luke French and Stacey Sherwood, which at the time was a start-up but has now grown into an award-winning restaurant vying for its first Michelin Star."

Founder David Cross.

New clients currently coming into the Krynkl space include Jöro’s sister business Konjo, which started out at the nearby Cutlery Works and is now making the move to its own space, taking over from Jöro, which only recently opened a new bigger restaurant at Oughtibridge.