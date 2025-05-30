Labour can overcome Reform with good Government - The Yorkshire Post says
Sir Keir looked to chasten Mr Farage and his party by drawing a comparison between its proposed policies and those of former premier Liz Truss, whose doomed economic games and sorry tenure in Number 10 live long in the memory as a low point in Westminster.
The assessment is worth noting and the PM rightly cut through Farage's man of the people pretence.
In doing so, however, he shows clearly that he is concerned by Reform's influence. He would not have delivered the speech if he was not worred about it posing a real threat electorally.
Indeed, the Prime Minister said as much when he stated that the Conservative Party has “run out of road”. Kemi Badenoch’s Tories are utterly toothless.
Meanwhile, Reform UK chairman Zia Yusuf said Sir Keir’s speech showed it was “panic stations at Labour”.
Mr Farage's everyman act is easily debunked with a quick internet search, but how much of the higher ground can Sir Keir claim, at present, when he dodges questions about the the two-child benefit cap?
This continues to be controversial among anti-poverty campaigners, a sizeable number in his own party, and Mr Farage claimed his party supported scrapping the policy and fully reversing the winter fuel payment cuts too.
Sir Keir forwards some very important concerns about what could happen should Mr Farage gain power in the future.
However, he might look at his own policies to stop Farage – for effective government providing a better life for those who feel disenfranchised would speak for itself.
