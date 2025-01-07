Landmark Bridlington hotel run by same family for nearly 90 years to close

A landmark hotel in Bridlington which has been run by the same family for nearly 90 years say they have been forced to close by “difficult trading conditions”.

The Expanse was built in 1937 by Edmond Cooper Briggs and has been run by four generations of the family.

Its owners said they were announcing the closure of the hotel and Marine Bar “with great sadness” and paid tribute to the “wonderful” guests and loyal staff, who had made the hotel “a happy place”.

The announcement sparked an outpouring of memories from guests on social media who’d had their honeymoon there, or wedding reception, or other special event. One wrote: “So sad, I had my honeymoon here and many subsequent holidays, I loved staying here - wishing you all the very best.”

The hotel's owners said: "We would like to express our gratitude to each and every one of you who have supported us over the years"

Another added: "Always loved my trips to Brid, The Expanse, and the Marine Bar. I'll miss sitting have a quiet pint or two outside the Marine, looking peacefully at the sea.”