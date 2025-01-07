Landmark Bridlington hotel run by same family for nearly 90 years to close
The Expanse was built in 1937 by Edmond Cooper Briggs and has been run by four generations of the family.
Its owners said they were announcing the closure of the hotel and Marine Bar “with great sadness” and paid tribute to the “wonderful” guests and loyal staff, who had made the hotel “a happy place”.
The announcement sparked an outpouring of memories from guests on social media who’d had their honeymoon there, or wedding reception, or other special event. One wrote: “So sad, I had my honeymoon here and many subsequent holidays, I loved staying here - wishing you all the very best.”
Another added: "Always loved my trips to Brid, The Expanse, and the Marine Bar. I'll miss sitting have a quiet pint or two outside the Marine, looking peacefully at the sea.”
The hotel said they would continue to operate their apartments and residential flats.