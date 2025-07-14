Last text from Yorkshire hiker who went missing in mountains of northern Italy

Searches have been carried out to try and find a 33-year-old from Hull who went missing on a solo hike in northern Italy.

Matthew Hall was last heard from last Tuesday when he sent a text message saying that he had lost the path and was stopping for a rest, according to a report in Italian newspaper Il Giorno.

Matthew, who was described as a keen hiker, had been staying in a bed and breakfast in Chiavenna, a town in the heart of the Valchiavenna, a mountainous region in the Italian Alps, close to the Swiss border.

He’d asked the people at the B&B about interesting hiking routes and they’d suggested some with panoramic views before he set off with his black backpack.

Matthew Hall has been missing since last Tuesday

The alarm was raised when Mr Hall failed to check out last Friday.

When staff went into the room they’d found his belongings, including his documents.

His phone had been “off for days”, Il Giorno reported.

His mother who lives round the corner from her son in Hull told the BBC he had sent lots of photos until Monday last week “and then it seemed to be a blank”.

Matthew was supposed to return home flying from Milan to Manchester on Saturday.

She said she was trying to remain positive and praised the efforts of those involved in the search operation, who’d done a great job of keeping her updated.