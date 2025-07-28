Latest Beverley solar farm gets planning approval - despite local councillors' refusal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Developers clearly think our area is perfect for solar farms. There are at least five around Beverley which have been proposed, are in planning or being constructed.

“It’s one thing to have one solar farm in our fields, but quite another to have hundreds of acres producing 465 megawatts of power.”

The Conservative former Energy Minister said projects needed to be approved based on their cumulative impact, not on the individual project.

The solar farm will be built in open countryside, to the south-east of Tickton and east of Weel (pictured)

But it now appears cumulative impact - even when found to likely to cause “moderate” harm - is not enough to outweigh a solar farm’s supposed benefits, such as combatting climate change and “improvements” to biodiversity.

This week Inspector LN Hughes overturned East Riding Council’s refusal of planning permission to a 40MW solar farm at Tickton just outside Beverley.

Field House Solar Farm will comprise tens of thousands of south-facing solar panels, nearly 11ft high, 47 CCTV posts standing 8ft high, 10 transformer substations, access tracks, underground cabling, and perimeter fences.

It is also adjacent to the consented Kenley House solar farm, three minutes walk from another (Carr Lane Tickton, also approved), and a proposed mega farm, the 320MW Peartree Hill, which is “directly adjacent”.

Another 92,000 panels are going up at Turf Carr, off Kidhill Lane, Benningholme, 3km away.

In a report that some may find depressing, the Inspector admits that the 40 years the farm will be there is “a very considerable length of time for something classed as temporary.”

Even though the land comprises 37 per cent “best and most versatile” land this is not considered “significant”. And as there is “no certainty” Peartree Hill farm will be approved in “its current form” it is “inappropriate” to judge on cumulative impacts.

Sally Snelling, who was part of a group fighting the development, feels deeply frustrated by the decision ultimately being decided not by local councillors but by a planning inspector.

“This should have been decided locally. You feel powerless, it’s like we are an easy target and it’s like a Gold Rush with all the developers working together.”

The owner of a cockapoo, Sally enjoys the 45-minute circular walk round the village. But this will soon change forever: “It helps my mental health. It gives you a place to clear your head.

“It won’t be the same when you look across fields and they are covered with glass and metal.

“It feels like a Gold Rush, they are not interested in the environment it’s about profit, they work together and you feel powerless.”

People are largely unaware of what’s coming, she said: “It’s like a jigsaw, all these pieces are going in one by one, especially the ones which are under 49.9MW. Someone will put in the final piece and you won’t have a view without solar, certainly in areas like Beverley.”

Business consultant Rod McPhee, who also lives in the village, said he’d felt resigned to the fact it would go through :”It’s the greater good argument, if everybody says no nothing will ever happen. It doesn’t feel especially democratic and open.”