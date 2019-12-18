Before and after pictures show effect of 'biblical' South Yorkshire floods

These shocking before and after pictures of a flood-ravaged village in South Yorkshire show the true extent of the devastation wreaked after "biblical" levels of rainfall fell last month.

Now the waters have completely subsided from South Yorkshire after a month's rain fell in just 24 hours, residents are starting the long and arduous task of reclaiming their homes. The aftermath of the horror floods that hit Fishlake can be seen as houses previously deluged by debris and sewage-filled water are now stripped bare of plaster and carpet.

Pictures show how the village looked before and after the rain hit

Fields have been left damaged by large patches of mud caused when the River Don burst its banks.

Many of the flood-affected villagers have "emptied their lives" into skips and piles of rubbish lay strewn in people's gardens.

This picture shows just how high the flood water got in the village.

