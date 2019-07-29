Britain in Bloom judging gets underway in Yorkshire as conservation becomes key

For more than half a century it has been an opportunity to showcase the horticultural skills from around the country.

But now more than ever gardeners are embracing the environment as conservation becomes key.

The White Rabbit in the Alice Garden, a new feature garden on the theme of Alice in Wonderland - Lewis Carroll was a regular visitor to Whitby - that has transformed a previously neglected area that was a hotspot for antisocial behaviour.

Communities from across the UK are donning their gardening gloves as they prepare to battle it out in the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) 2019 Britain in Bloom competition.

Four groups from Yorkshire are taking part this year, including Whitby, Harrogate, Pateley Bridge and the hamlet of Green Moor, near Barnsley, which has a population of just 90.

This year there is a focus on climate change, with volunteers labelled as “a barometer” for tackling environmental issues.

Chair of the Britain in Bloom judging panel Darren Share said: “Britain in Bloom isn’t just about spectacular floral displays and making our villages, towns and cities beautiful to live in and visit. Many of this year’s finalists are on the frontline of tackling some of the UK’s biggest challenges such as climate change, plastic waste on beaches and declining pollinator populations. The thousands of volunteers who will compete in this year’s competition are a barometer for growing trends and the importance and impact of greening our communities. I can’t wait to see their tremendous efforts this summer.”

The judging fortnight kicked off in Whitby yesterday, with the seaside town back in the competition after winning a silver gilt in 2017.

New to the town’s entry this year is an Alice in Wonderland themed garden - Lewis Carroll was a regular visitor to Whitby - which has helped transform a previously neglected area that was a hotspot for antisocial behaviour.

Now in its 55th year, the fiercely fought contest will see 71 finalists put their horticultural skills, community spirit and green credentials to the test.

This year, groups will compete across 12 categories with the winners of each category and finalists’ medals – ranging from Gold to Bronze – announced in October.

BBC Two’s Britain in Bloom also returns for a second series in spring with Chris Bavin visiting communities as they prepare for judging. This year’s groups feature three national finalists, including Pateley Bridge.

Britain in Bloom

* The UK’s biggest community gardening campaign involves up to 300,000 passionate local volunteers who work year-round to keep neighbourhoods and streets green, clean and thriving.

* Bloom was started by the British Tourist Authority as a way to attract visitors to the UK through floral displays. In 2001, the RHS took over as organisers and have developed the * campaign to include a greater focus on community participation and environmental responsibility.

* In 2006, the RHS launched a grass roots level for Bloom – It’s Your Neighbourhood – aimed at small volunteer groups.

* Since 1964, Bloom has evolved from what many saw as a rural hanging basket competition to a major socio-environmental campaign that is improving villages, towns and cities.