Coastal flooding risk ‘three times higher if emissions don’t fall’

Coastal flooding could put at risk three times as many homes and businesses as previously thought, according to a new report which links the phenomenon to climate change.

Scientists behind a new study say tens of millions more people globally will be affected unless emissions fall.

The report, in the journal Nature Communications, identifies parts of Yorkshire, and in particular the Humber coast, as a threatened area.

It says that rapid emission cuts would save 50m people worldwide from annual coastal flooding by 2100.

But the authors warn that without emission cuts, the sea would entirely submerge the land where 40m people currently live.

“These assessments show the potential of climate change to reshape cities, economies, coastlines, and entire global regions within our lifetimes,” said Dr Scott Kulp, a senior scientist at Climate Central and lead author of the study.

“As the tideline rises higher than the ground people call home, nations will increasingly confront questions about whether, how much, and how long coastal defences can protect them.”