Heartbroken Yorkshire woman loses home and business in just 20 minutes after devastating floods

A Yorkshire woman has spoken of her heartache and anger after she lost both her home and business in just 20 minutes when the floods ravaged her property in Fishlake, Doncaster.

Pam Webb, owner of Truffle Lodge which offers luxury accommodation and spa facilities, has revealed her business will be closed for the "foreseeable future" after it was savaged by Friday's rainfall resulting in it being covered by 3ft of water from the nearby River Don.

Truffle Lodge in Fishlake has been submerged in water

Some people in the village have also been told they will not be able to return to their homes for at least 48 hours due to high flood water levels.

Mrs Webb, 49, set up the successful business four years ago and has worked extremely hard to see it flourish over the years, attracting visitors from all over the world.

Fighting back the tears, she said: "We have people coming to visit from across the world and the reviews that we get are phenomenal, but it has all just gone over night.

"It is both my home and business and I am absolutely heartbroken.

Truffle Lodge in Fishlake has been submerged in water

"We were booked up every day from now until Christmas but all of that has had to be written off.

"We will be closed for the foreseeable future and I sincerely ask all our guests who have bookings to please bare with us and I will let everyone know as soon as I can with regards to the situation.

Read more: More heavy rain expected as Northern warns some rail routes will stay closed 'until further notice'

"At the end of the day we are fortunate that no lives have been lost."

Mrs Webb said she received a warning from the Environment Agency on Friday at about 5pm, but claims she was told the flood defences would hold the water.

Truffle Lodge in Fishlake has been submerged in water

She said: "By 10pm that night people were seeing the water seeping up and then it just started to come up so fast.

"It had raised by about two feet in just 20 minutes and it was over waist deep.

"Even the firefighters were surprised by the rising water levels with crews coming from across South Yorkshire, Cumbria and North Wales.

"They had to get boats in to rescue people."

Truffle Lodge in Fishlake has been submerged in water

Mrs Webb has also expressed her anger at disappointment at Doncaster Council claiming no representatives from the authority have been in touch with her despite numerous phone calls.

She said: "I called the council at 3pm on Saturday and as of yet I still haven't had anything from them.

Read more: Shocking first pictures of Yorkshire flood devastation

"Even if they come to back to me and say there isn't much they can do at the moment but they will try and support us, that would be something.

"I also feel angry about how this has been allowed to happen. Someone needs to take responsibility and needs to address the issues to make sure this doesn't happen again."

Doncaster Council said it has set up a dedicated rest centre in Stainforth on Sunday to offer advice, guidance and support and also encouraged people to call its public information line.

A council spokeswoman said: "The Environment Agency advise that they do not expect flood waters to start to go down for at least the next 24 hours in Fishlake, we expect that it will be at least 48 hours until you can return to your homes, if not longer.

An aerial view of Fishlake

"Residents who are unable to stay with family or friends can still access the rest centre which will be operational for as long as is needed.

"Fishlake residents have been advised to evacuate the area, if you are still in Fishlake please call our public information line on 01302 735688 so we can organise evacuation immediately by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue. We can only offer dedicated support to people who are not in an area where there is a threat to life."