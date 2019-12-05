Investigation into 'unexplained' deaths of two men found on a boat in York

Police have launched an investigation after the bodies of two men were found on a boat in York.

The two bodies were found shortly before 8pm on December 4 when officers attended a boat which had been moored on the River Ouse.

The bodies of two men have been found in a boat on the River Ouse in York. Credit: Gary Longbottom

Concerns had been raised for two men in their 60s who had been "out of touch with their family".

When police attended the boat, which was moored on the river close to Museum Street in the city, the bodies of two men were found on board.

Fire and ambulance services also attended the scene. The bodies have now been removed.

North Yorkshire Police said an investigation had been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths, which are currently being treated as unexplained pending the results of a post mortem.

A statement from the force said they were not yet in a position to identify the two men.