National Trust calls public meeting over series of devastating wild fires on Marsden Moor

Action to protect a fire-ravaged West Yorkshire moorland from devastating blazes in the future will be explained at a public meeting next month.

Details will also be shared with members of the public about how precious habitat can be repaired, and how they can help, following a series of wild fires that have swept across vast swathes of Marsden Moor so far this year.

An estimated 1,000 hectares of moorland - home to ground nesting birds and mountain hares - was gutted in the most recent, and most significant, fire over the Easter weekend.

Landowner, the National Trust, has announced that it will set out its plans for the moorland at a public meeting on Tuesday, May 21, from 7pm to 8.30pm, at Marsden Mechanics Hall in Peel Street, Marsden.

Craig Best, National Trust countryside and partnership manager for West Yorkshire, said: “We’ve received an overwhelming number of messages of support from the local community following the devastating fires. We’re very grateful for their support and by holding this event, we hope that as many people as possible will come along to meet us, find out more about what we’re doing next and hear about how they can help.”

The meeting has been arranged by the National Trust, together with Kirklees Council, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Moors for the Future, United Utilities and Yorkshire Water, which will all be represented at the meeting.

After a series of short presentations, there will be a question and answer session for guests.

Tickets are available free of charge, but numbers are limited, and they can be booked online via http://bit.ly/Marsdenfiremeeting