Pedestrian hit by a car after falling into the road dies

A 62-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in North Yorkshire.

The pedestrian is believed to have fallen into the road in Scarborough before being hit by the black BMW X1.

The crash happened at around 6pm on January 4 on the A170 Stepney Road in Scarborough, after the junction with Stepney Avenue, as the car was heading away from the town.

The driver, a 39-year-old man from Scarborough, was not injured.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene while a 31-year-old man who was with the deceased suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for more than six hours as police investigated the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or seen the two men walking up Stepney Road from the direction of Falsgrave Road before the collision occurred to come forward. They would also like to speak to anyone with dashcam footage who may have been in the area in the time leading up to the collision.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Major Collision Investigation Team on 101 or by email quoting the incident reference 12200002218.