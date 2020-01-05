Man in critical condition after shooting in Sheffield

Have your say

A 28-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in Sheffield.

Police were seen in the Staniforth Road area of the city on January 4.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5pm, after the man was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken to hospital, where South Yorkshire Police said he remains in a critical condition.

Why rail franchise promises are as unreliable as Northern’s trains – Rachel Reeves

Five people jailed for their role in £100k drugs ring in South Yorkshire

Staniforth Road was closed while officers carried out house-to-house enquiries and so the force could "maximise forensic opportunities to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident".

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 592 of 4 January 2020. Alternatively, speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.